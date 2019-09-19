Yates walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 41st save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Brewers.

He's been used sparingly in September due to a lack of save chances -- Yates last pitched eight days ago, and has only made four appearances on the month -- but the 32-year-old has remained dominant. His last blown save came Aug. 4, and on the year he now has a 1.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 100:13 K:BB -- the first time in his career he's reached the century mark in whiffs.