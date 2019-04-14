Yates gave up a hit and struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his ninth save of the season in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander has been almost untouchable to begin the year, racking up a 17:3 K:BB in 10 innings to go along with a 0.90 ERA and nine straight successful save conversions. With the Padres looking like a legit contender for the NL West title in the early going, Yates should continue getting plenty of opportunities.