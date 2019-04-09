Yates walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Giants.

The 32-year-old has been as dominant as anticipated to begin the season, posting a 1.29 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through his first seven innings while converting all six of his save chances. Yates doesn't have the track record of some other elite closing options, but he could well finish the season as the most valuable ninth-inning man in the league.