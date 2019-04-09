Padres' Kirby Yates: Nails down sixth save
Yates walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Giants.
The 32-year-old has been as dominant as anticipated to begin the season, posting a 1.29 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through his first seven innings while converting all six of his save chances. Yates doesn't have the track record of some other elite closing options, but he could well finish the season as the most valuable ninth-inning man in the league.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...