Yates struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rockies.

He needed just 12 pitches to dispatch Ian Desmond, David Dahl and Ryan McMahon. Yates has yet to blow a save opportunity this year and now boasts a 1.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and dominant 37:8 K:BB through 20 innings, and his 16 saves leads the majors.