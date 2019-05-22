Padres' Kirby Yates: Notches 19th save
Yates dominated the Diamondbacks in one inning of work Tuesday, striking out the side to earn the save.
Another day, another save for the Padres closer -- he now leads the majors with 19 saves on 19 chances this season. Yates continues to blow away hitters, sporting a 16.8 K/9 in his 23 innings. He has a good chance to run away with the saves crown this season on a San Diego squad that has posted a winning record while playing opponents close.
