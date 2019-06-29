Padres' Kirby Yates: Notches 27th save
Yates fired a scoreless four-out save with two strikeouts against the Cardinals on Friday.
Yates was called upon in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead with two on and two outs. He did so flawlessly by striking out Kolten Wong, then finished off the ninth frame in order. The 32-year-old continues to lead all closers in saves with 27 on the season. Meanwhile, he's compiled an outstanding 1.31 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 56:9 KK:B.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal