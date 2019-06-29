Yates fired a scoreless four-out save with two strikeouts against the Cardinals on Friday.

Yates was called upon in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead with two on and two outs. He did so flawlessly by striking out Kolten Wong, then finished off the ninth frame in order. The 32-year-old continues to lead all closers in saves with 27 on the season. Meanwhile, he's compiled an outstanding 1.31 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 56:9 KK:B.

