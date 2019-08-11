Yates picked up the save against Colorado on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and giving up one hit while striking out two batters.

Yates came on to protect a three-run lead and allowed a two-out single but nothing more to earn his first save in eight days. The 32-year-old has been one of the most reliable closers in baseball this season, converting 33 of 36 save opportunities while posting a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 75:9 K:BB in 46.2 innings.