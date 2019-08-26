Yates struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against Boston on Sunday.

Yates came on with a two-run lead and made quick work of the Red Sox, firing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes and collecting his league-leading 37th save. The 32-year-old has established himself as an elite closer this season, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 85:11 K:BB in 53 innings.