Yates struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

The righty converted allowed just a two-out single to Yadier Molina but then struck out Dexter Fowler to end the game. The 32-year-old has given up only one earned run this season and has converted all five of his save opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories