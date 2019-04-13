Yates struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old has put together a brilliant start to the season, converting all eight of his save chances with a 1.00 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through nine innings. Yates' numbers in 2018 suggested he was ready to emerge as an elite closing option for the Padres, and so far he's done nothing to dispel that notion.