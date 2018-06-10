Yates picked up the save Saturday against the Marlins. He registered one strikeout over a 16-pitch, clean inning.

Brad Hand had already tossed a lockdown inning, so the Padres turned to Yates to finish things off after taking the lead in the eighth on a Travis Jankowski RBI single. Yates has allowed just three earned runs over his last 20 outings (20.1 IP) while notching 24 strikeouts over that span. He's a valuable setup man in front of Hand.