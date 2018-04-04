Yates tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning and collected a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Yates has opened the campaign with three scoreless appearances and looks to be the clear top closer in waiting behind Brad Hand. Though Hand was lit up for five runs (two earned) in a big blown save in last Friday's loss to the Brewers, his dominance in 2017 will afford him plenty of security at the back of the bullpen. With that in mind, fantasy owners shouldn't roster Yates in an attempt to mine for saves, but rather to provide strikeout support and ratio stabilization to their pitching staffs in deeper leagues.