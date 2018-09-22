Padres' Kirby Yates: Picks up 10th save
Yates got the save against the Dodgers on Friday, working around one earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings to close out San Diego's 5-3 victory. He struck out two and walked none.
It wasn't entirely smooth sailing as he gave up an RBI single to Manny Machado that hacked into the Padres' lead but Yates ended up striking out Joc Peterson to end the contest and lock up his 10th save of the season. He's having an excellent 2018 campaign despite this relatively shaky performance, as Yates now has a 2.11 ERA and a minuscule 0.91 WHIP with 84 strikeouts over 59.2 innings.
