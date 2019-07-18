Yates struck out the side in the ninth inning but gave up an unearned run on one hit to record his 31st save of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

The 32-year-old continues to dazzle in his first full season as a closer. Yates now sports a 1.07 ERA and 67:9 K:BB through 42 innings on the year while converting 31 of his 33 save opportunities.