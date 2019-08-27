Padres' Kirby Yates: Picks up 38th save
Yates picked up the save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out three without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out San Diego's 4-3 victory.
Yates had uncharacteristically given up a run in two out of his last three appearances, but he got back to his lights-out ways in this contest, striking out the side on 15 pitches and picking up his 38th save in 41 chances. The 32-year-old continues to post dominant numbers in 2019, as he's now sporting a 1.33 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:11 K:BB across 54 innings.
