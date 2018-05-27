Yates fired a scoreless inning and struck out one en route to his eighth hold of the season in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

Yates has been untouchable this season, posting a 1.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 18 innings. The 31-year-old added a splitter to his repertoire this offseason, and the results have been phenomenal. MLB.com's AJ Cassavell points out that opposing batters are 4-for-26 with 13 strikeouts in at-bats that Yates finishes with the split. His 2.14 FIP indicates that this newfound success is no mirage.