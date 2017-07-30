Padres' Kirby Yates: Picks up first save Saturday
Yates fired a clean ninth inning while striking out two Saturday, picking up his first save in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Regular closer Brad Hand was unavailable after pitching in three consecutive games, so manager Andy Green turned to Yates to close out the Friars' fourth straight win. The 30-year-old continues to excel in San Diego, posting a 2.23 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while maintaining an elite strikeout rate (13.6 K/9). Yates' usage in the ninth is foreshadowing his potential role in the likely event that Brad Hand is dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline. Now is the time to preemptively add the dominant reliever if he wasn't scooped up already.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...