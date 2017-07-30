Yates fired a clean ninth inning while striking out two Saturday, picking up his first save in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Regular closer Brad Hand was unavailable after pitching in three consecutive games, so manager Andy Green turned to Yates to close out the Friars' fourth straight win. The 30-year-old continues to excel in San Diego, posting a 2.23 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while maintaining an elite strikeout rate (13.6 K/9). Yates' usage in the ninth is foreshadowing his potential role in the likely event that Brad Hand is dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline. Now is the time to preemptively add the dominant reliever if he wasn't scooped up already.