Yates pitch a clean ninth inning, with one strikeout, to earn the save Tuesday against the Mariners.

Yates was called upon to protect a one-run lead and he sent down the Mariners in order on just 12 pitches (nine strikes). The 31-year-old has an elite 1.94 ERA and now has eight saves to go along with 12.6 K/9.

More News
Our Latest Stories