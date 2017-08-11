Padres' Kirby Yates: Placed on family leave list
Yates was put on the family leave list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Yates has been working as the primary setup man for San Diego, currently holding a 3.55 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings with the Padres. Jose Valdez was called up to take his place on the 25-man roster.
