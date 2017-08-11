Padres' Kirby Yates: Placed on paternity list
Kirby Yates was put on the family leave list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The move means that the Padres will be without one of their top relievers for at least one game but no more than three. Yates has been working as the primary setup man for San Diego, currently holding a 3.55 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings with the Padres. Jose Valdez was called up to take his place on the 25-man roster.
