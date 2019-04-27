Yates struck out the side but also allowed three baserunners while recording his 13th save of the season in a 4-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

The 32-year-old's struggle with control made things interesting in the ninth. Yates threw only 13 strikes out of 28 pitches. After striking out the first two batters, Yan Gomes singled, and then Yates walked the next two batters. He recorded one more strikeout, though, to end the game. Close calls like these have been rare for the 32-year-old in 2019. He is 13-for-13 in save opportunities with a 0.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 15 innings this season.