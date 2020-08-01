Yates gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an innings before he was pulled from Friday's game against the Rockies.

Called upon to protect an 8-5 lead, Yates retired two of the first three batters he faced but could not buy an out from there. Colorado went single, infield single, walk, walk against Yates with two gone in the inning before manager Jayce Tingler pulled him. Lefty Drew Pomeranz bailed Yates and the team out and Pomeranz has now secured two saves this week, but Tingler said after the game that Yates would get the ball in the next save chance.