Padres' Kirby Yates: Put on bereavement leave
Yates was placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday's game.
Yates will be away from the team for the rest of this weekend's series against the Rockies and could miss up to seven games. Look for Craig Stammen or Jose Castillo to man down to ninth-inning role in his absence.
More News
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Locks up sixth save•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Coughs up walk-off home run•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Earns fifth save of year•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Bags save against Phillies•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Strikes out two for third save of season•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: In line for ninth-inning role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...