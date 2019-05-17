Padres' Kirby Yates: Racks up another save
Yates picked up the save against the Pirates on Thursday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 4-3 victory for the Padres.
It was business as usual for the right-hander, who now has 17 straight saves without a blown opportunity to start the season. He's been making the most of his plethora of opportunities on a Padres team playing a lot of close games, and his 1.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB have allowed him to act as one of the top closers in baseball to this point in the season.
