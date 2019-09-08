Padres' Kirby Yates: Reaches 40 saves
Yates gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 40th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rockies.
The 32-year-old hadn't pitched since the final day of August, but Yates continues to lead the majors in saves by a wide margin -- the Yankees' Aroldis Chapman is second with 36 -- and he's converted eight straight opportunities, with his last blown save coming more than a month ago. Yates' 1.27 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and eye-popping 94:12 K:BB through 56.2 innings have made him the most valuable fantasy reliever in the game in 2019.
