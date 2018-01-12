Yates agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the deal were not made available by the team. Yates, who turns 31 in March, had by far his best year in the majors in 2017, posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. He is one of the top options, along with Phil Maton and Carter Capps (shoulder), to compete for saves if closer Brad Hand struggles or gets traded this summer.