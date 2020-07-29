Manager Jayce Tingler said Drew Pomeranz received Tuesday's save opportunity since Yates was receiving an extra day of rest, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Yates pitched on back-to-back days over the weekend and threw 28 pitches in his last outing Sunday when he gave up two runs and was charged with the loss, so Tingler opted to given him a couple days to refresh. The 33-year-old converted 41 of 44 save chances with a 1.19 ERA and 0.89 WHIP last season and appears to have a firm grasp on the closer's job, but it's still interesting to see Pomeranz receiving the Friars' first save opportunity of the season. Yates should be available going forward as the top option for the ninth inning after the strenuous opening weekend.