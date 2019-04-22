Yates allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Sunday against the Reds.

Yates entered the game with a one-run lead and managed to record his 10th save of the season despite allowing a leadoff single. The Padres continue to win close games, as 10 of their 12 wins have resulted in save chances for Yates. Despite the heavy workload, he's had no trouble shutting the door on teams, racking up 19 strikeouts across just 12 frames.