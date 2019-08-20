Yates gave up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one to record his 36th save in a 3-2 win over the Reds on Monday.

Yates made it interesting, allowing four baserunners before working his way out of trouble to pick up his 36th save. Yates recorded his third save in three days. The 32-year-old has a 1.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 51 innings this season.