Padres' Kirby Yates: Reinstated from bereavement list
Yates (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list Monday.
Yates will rejoin the Padres after missing the team's weekend series against the Rockies. The 31-year-old owns an impressive 2.09 ERA and 71:13 K:BB through 51.2 innings this season and should immediately resume his role as San Diego's closer.
