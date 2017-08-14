Play

Yates was reinstated from the family leave list Monday.

Yates is back with the big club after missing three games. The 30-year-old, who has compiled a 3.55 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 38 innings this season, will immediately return to his role as the Padres' primary setup man. Jose Valdez was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.

