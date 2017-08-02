Padres' Kirby Yates: Remains in setup role
Yates picked up his 10th hold after firing a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Phillies.
Padres' closer Brad Hand was not dealt at the trade deadline, leaving Yates to resume his duties as the team's setup man. While this is disappointing news for those who were speculating on potential save opportunities, the dominant righty should continue to provide value as a ratio-boosting reliever (2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 13.5 K/9) in addition to accruing holds down the stretch.
