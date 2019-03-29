Yates earned his first save of the season and posted two strikeouts in a 2-0 victory against the Giants on Opening Day.

The 32-year-old pitched well with the opportunity to close at the end of last season after the Padres traded away Brad Hand to the Indians. Yates opens this season in firm control of the closer role on an up-and-coming team. Including Thursday, Yates has converted his last eight save opportunities dating back to Aug. 28.