Yates agreed to a one-year, $3.0625 million deal with the Padres, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

He earned every penny of this raise, logging a 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 63 innings last year. While Yates is entering his age-32 season, he will still have another year of arbitration in 2020 before he can hit the open market for a proper payday.

