Yates struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The league leader in saves is now four ahead of Detroit's Shane Greene, and Yates has yet to blow a save opportunity this season. The 32-year-old has cemented his spot among the closing elite with a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB over only 26 innings.