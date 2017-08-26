Padres' Kirby Yates: Rough August continues
Yates (3-5) blew the lead in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Marlins. He gave up three runs on two hits while striking out two.
The veteran reliever failed to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning after surrendering a three-run home run off the bat of Marcell Ozuna. Yates' season has come off the tracks in August (13.50 ERA) after looking like an elite middle reliever for the majority of the year. The 30-year-old is still striking out batters at a high rate (14.0 K/9), but his 4.40 ERA limits his value outside of those desperate for holds.
