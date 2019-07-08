Yates struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 30th save of the season Sunday against the Dodgers.

Staked to a two-run lead, Yates made quick work of the Dodgers by retiring the side in order on just 14 pitches (nine strikes). He closes the first half in dominant fashion and has now allowed just one baserunner in his last six innings. Yates will take a sparkling 1.15 ERA into the break as he heads to Cleveland for his first All-Star game.