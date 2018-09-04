Yates returned from the bereavement list Monday, firing a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts in a 6-2 win over Arizona.

Yates wasn't afforded a save opportunity after his offense plated a pair in the eighth inning, but he performed well nonetheless. The 31-year-old will resume his role as the Friars' top closing option after posting a 2.05 ERA and 5.2 K/BB ratio over 52.2 innings.