Yates was removed from Saturday's game due to right ankle inflammation.

Thankfully the injury isn't to his arm, but he did appear to be in a fair amount of discomfort when he came out of the game after just one pitch. No word has come forth as to how long he'll be out, but he should be good to go as soon as the swelling goes down. Continue considering him day-to-day.

