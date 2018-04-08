Padres' Kirby Yates: Sidelined with ankle inflammation
Yates was removed from Saturday's game due to right ankle inflammation.
Thankfully the injury isn't to his arm, but he did appear to be in a fair amount of discomfort when he came out of the game after just one pitch. No word has come forth as to how long he'll be out, but he should be good to go as soon as the swelling goes down. Continue considering him day-to-day.
More News
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Exits Saturday's bout with injury•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Perfect in relief Tuesday•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Ankle apparently healthy•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Reaches terms with Padres•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Turning things around in September•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...