Yates is dealing with discomfort in the back of his elbow and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Yates exited Friday's loss against the Diamondbacks after throwing just six pitches, and his MRI should help provide a better idea of the severity of the injury. Yates has struggled to begin the season with a 12.46 ERA and 2.54 WHIP over 4.1 innings.
More News
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Nursing 'soreness' but still closer•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Earns second save of season•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Earns save against Dodgers•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Identifies mechanical adjustments•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Pulled from save situation•