Yates is dealing with discomfort in the back of his elbow and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Yates exited Friday's loss against the Diamondbacks after throwing just six pitches, and his MRI should help provide a better idea of the severity of the injury. Yates has struggled to begin the season with a 12.46 ERA and 2.54 WHIP over 4.1 innings.