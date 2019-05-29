Yates recorded the save against the Yankees on Tuesday, working around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and preserve a 5-4 victory for the Padres. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

That's now 21 saves in as many chances for the right-hander, who successfully protected the one-run lead despite a rare outing where he didn't strike out a batter. Yates continues to dominate in 2019, as he's now boasting a 1.08 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP through 25 innings.