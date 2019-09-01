Yates struck out all three batters he faced to convert his 39th save of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson all went down in order as Yates threw 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes. The closer picked up eight saves in 13 appearances in August, pitching to a 2.31 ERA. He's had better months, with a 1.29 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 55.2 innings this season, but the 32-year-old has been nothing short of excellent all season.