Yates struck out the side during the ninth to record a save in a 3-2 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has two blown saves during the second half, but he's only allowed one earned run in 11 innings since the All-Star break. That's dropped his ERA a smidge to 1.10. He also has 35 saves with three blown opportunities, a 0.82 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.