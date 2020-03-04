Padres' Kirby Yates: Strikes out side in spring debut
Yates pitched a perfect inning, striking out all three batters in a Cactus League contest against the Royals on Wednesday.
Making his first appearance of the spring, Yates picked up where he left off last season, mowing down three consecutive batters in a perfect second inning. The right-hander emerged as one of the top closers in baseball in 2019 and will lead a Padres bullpen that looks to be among the best in the league this season.
