Padres' Kirby Yates: Strikes out two for third save of season
Yates struck out a pair in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Monday against the Mets.
Yates was called upon to close things out as his side carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. The first man reached on an error by Eric Hosmer, but he still proceeded to mow down the next three in dominant fashion to earn the save. Yates carries a strong 1.40 ERA to go along with a stellar 0.85 WHIP this season and should be a solid fantasy option as long as he continues to thrive in the closer's role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...