Yates struck out a pair in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Monday against the Mets.

Yates was called upon to close things out as his side carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. The first man reached on an error by Eric Hosmer, but he still proceeded to mow down the next three in dominant fashion to earn the save. Yates carries a strong 1.40 ERA to go along with a stellar 0.85 WHIP this season and should be a solid fantasy option as long as he continues to thrive in the closer's role.