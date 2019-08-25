Padres' Kirby Yates: Suffers fourth loss
Yates (0-4) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, pitching one inning and giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Yates entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at four and served up his second home run of the season on his first pitch. He then worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep San Diego within a run, but the Padres were unable to get Yates off the hook for his fourth loss. Despite the rough outing, the 32-year-old remains one of the top closers in baseball, compiling a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 83:11 K:BB in 52 innings while converting 36 of 39 save opportunities.
