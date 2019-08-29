Yates was charged with his fifth loss of the season in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. He coughed up two unearned runs and gave up two hits and a walk while recording two outs.

Summoned from the bullpen in a 4-4 game in the top of the 10th inning, Yates retired the first two batters he faced before issuing a free pass to Enrique Hernandez, who then stole second base. He then induced a groundball from Russell Martin, but shortstop Luis Urias overthrew first base, allowing Hernandez to score the go-ahead run. Yates won't take too much heat for the loss, as he's otherwise been dominant over his last 10 outings, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 16 in nine innings.