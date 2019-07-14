Yates allowed two hits and struck out four over two innings while recording his second blown save of the year in a 7-5 loss to the Braves on Saturday.

Yates allowed Josh Donaldson to score on an Austin Riley sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, inheriting the runner from reliever Gerardo Reyes. It's a tough statistical break for the closer Yates, who is now 30-for-32 in save chances with a sparkling 1.10 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 41 innings. With a 64:9 K:BB, he's also one of the most dominating relievers in the league this season.