Yates (0-2) allowed a run on one hit and two walks, taking the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday. He struck out three batters.

Yates closed out April on a 12-inning scoreless streak but has allowed a run in each of his two appearances in May, taking the loss in both. The 32-year-old still owns a 1.50 ERA and is 14-for-14 in save chances in 2019.