Yates (ankle) was throwing on the field Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Yates was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right ankle tendinitis, so it's just the first step in his recovery process. The 31-year-old still has some work to do in his recovery and there is no clear timetable for his return, although he is eligible to return from the DL April 18.

